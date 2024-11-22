Cam Thomas News: Available Friday

Thomas (back) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Despite dealing with lingering back tightness, Thomas will suit up Friday. The 23-year-old was unable to play in Tuesday's win over the Hornets, though he will play through the back issue against Philadelphia. In his last five outings, Thomas has averaged 23.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 52.1 percent from the field across 33.8 minutes per game.