Cam Thomas News: Cools off in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Thomas notched 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in 20 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 victory over the Thunder.

After erupting for 34 points (12-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over the Magic, Thomas cooled off in a big way Thursday. However, the usage was encouraging, and it's clear that the Bucks are comfortable giving him the green light in this offense.

Cam Thomas
Milwaukee Bucks
