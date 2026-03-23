Cam Thomas News: Cut loose by Milwaukee

Thomas was waived by the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Thomas' time in Milwaukee will come to a close after appearing in 18 games since agreeing to a one-year deal in early February. He averaged 10.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16.6 minutes over this 18-game stretch. This move frees up space for the Bucks to convert Pete Nance to a standard contract.