Cam Thomas News: Cut loose by Milwaukee
Thomas was waived by the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Thomas' time in Milwaukee will come to a close after appearing in 18 games since agreeing to a one-year deal in early February. He averaged 10.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16.6 minutes over this 18-game stretch. This move frees up space for the Bucks to convert Pete Nance to a standard contract.
Cam Thomas
Free Agent
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