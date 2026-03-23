Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas News: Cut loose by Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Thomas was waived by the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Thomas' time in Milwaukee will come to a close after appearing in 18 games since agreeing to a one-year deal in early February. He averaged 10.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16.6 minutes over this 18-game stretch. This move frees up space for the Bucks to convert Pete Nance to a standard contract.

Cam Thomas
 Free Agent
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