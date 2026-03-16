Cam Thomas News: Disappears from rotation

Thomas (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Bucks' 134-123 win over the Pacers.

Thomas looked like he could be in danger of receiving a DNP-CD in the near future after logging just three minutes in Saturday's 122-99 loss to the Hawks, and though Kevin Porter (knee) and Ousmane Dieng (illness) sat out for the Bucks on Sunday, the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) was enough to bump Thomas out of the rotation. Since getting bought out by the Nets and landing in Milwaukee on a one-year deal shortly after the trade deadline, Thomas has had a few big scoring games off the bench but has gone cold more than not. Through his first 16 games with the Bucks, Thomas is averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from downtown.