Cam Thomas News: Drops 31 points vs. Boston

Thomas finished Friday's 108-104 overtime loss to the Celtics with 31 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, one asst and one steal over 38 minutes.

Thomas had scored 30 points cumulatively over his last two outings, but he returned to his high-volume scoring Friday as he registered his fourth 30-point outing of the regular season. The 2021 first-round pick is a high-volume shooter, having logged at least 17 field-goal attempts in all nine regular-season games. To start the 2024-25 campaign, Thomas is averaging 25.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals over 34.4 minutes per game.