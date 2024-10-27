Cam Thomas News: Game-high 32 points Sunday

Thomas chipped in 32 points (10-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 win over the Bucks.

Thomas led both teams in scoring Sunday, and while he struggled with his efficiency from beyond the arc, he did manage to get to the line for a team-high 11 free-throw attempts. Thomas has attempted 20 or more field-goal attempts in two of the first three games of the regular season, and over that span he's averaging 30.7 points on 47.7 percent shooting (including 46.2 percent from three on 8.2 3PA/G), 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals across 34.7 minutes per game.