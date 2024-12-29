Cam Thomas News: Good to go Sunday

Thomas (hamstring) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Thomas will make his return to action following a 13-game absence due to a strained left hamstring. It wouldn't be surprising if the 23-year-old operates under a minutes restriction in his return, meaning Reece Beekman and Tyrese Martin are candidates for a slight uptick in playing time with Shake Milton having been traded to the Lakers on Sunday.