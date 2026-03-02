Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas News: Invisible in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Thomas chipped in two points (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 11 minutes during Monday's 108-81 loss to the Celtics.

After a few encouraging performances following his move to Milwaukee, it appears as though Thomas has reverted back to his old ways. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 11.3 points in 17.7 minutes, leaving him outside the top 300 in standard leagues. At this point, there is no reason to be rostering Thomas, outside of deeper formats.

Cam Thomas
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Thomas See More
