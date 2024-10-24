Cam Thomas News: Leads all scorers in loss

Thomas produced 36 points (14-27 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 loss to the Hawks.

Thomas hit the ground running in the season-opener, landing a game-high 36 points. After a modest start to the game, Thomas caught fire late, pouring in 20 points in the fourth quarter. On a Nets team lacking offensive punch, Thomas is poised to shoulder the bulk of the scoring load. If you drafted him in the middle rounds, you have to be thrilled with his initial output.