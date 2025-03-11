Cam Thomas News: Leads way as top scorer in return

Thomas had 27 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and three assists over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to Cleveland.

Thomas (hamstring) returned Tuesday after sitting out Monday's contest, leading all Brooklyn players on the offensive end of the floor with team-high scoring total and a team-high-tying mark from three. Thomas has recorded 25 or more points in nine contests, doing so for the first time since Dec. 29. He has buried four or more threes on eight occasions.