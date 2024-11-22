Cam Thomas News: Nears 20 points in return

Thomas accumulated 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 113-98 loss to Philadelphia.

Thomas returned Friday after missing the previous game with a back injury, handing out a team-high-tying assist total while concluding two points short of the 20-point mark in a strong offensively showcase. Thomas set a new season high in assists, while posting his ninth contest with at least 20 points.