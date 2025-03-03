Fantasy Basketball
Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas News: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 1:07pm

Thomas (hamstring) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Spurs, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday versus the Pistons due to left hamstring management, Thomas is likely to see his usual workload Tuesday. He'll have some help in the backcourt as well, as D'Angelo Russell (ankle) has been cleared to return.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
