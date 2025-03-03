Cam Thomas News: Not on injury report
Thomas (hamstring) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Spurs, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
After missing the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday versus the Pistons due to left hamstring management, Thomas is likely to see his usual workload Tuesday. He'll have some help in the backcourt as well, as D'Angelo Russell (ankle) has been cleared to return.
