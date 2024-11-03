Cam Thomas News: Provides boost offensively in loss

Thomas provided 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.

Thomas struggled shooting from deep but still provided a lift to the Nets offense while ending second on the team in scoring and as one of two Brooklyn players with a double-digit point total. Thomas' scoring total in Sunday's loss is the lowest of the season, but the guard having scored north of 20 points in five of his first seven contests.