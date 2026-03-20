Cam Thomas News: Resurfaces in rotation Thursday
Thomas totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 128-96 loss to the Jazz.
After being totally phased out the rotation in Milwaukee's prior two contests, Thomas resurfaced Thursday in the absence of Kevin Porter (knee). It's likely too early to tell if Thomas will return to a steady role for the Bucks, so fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach. Thomas has averaged 10.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per tilt through 17 games for the Bucks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Thomas See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Drops: Keyonte George, Derik Queen, Anfernee Simons & More2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 128 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1010 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 713 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2028 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Thomas See More