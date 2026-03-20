Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas News: Resurfaces in rotation Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Thomas totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 128-96 loss to the Jazz.

After being totally phased out the rotation in Milwaukee's prior two contests, Thomas resurfaced Thursday in the absence of Kevin Porter (knee). It's likely too early to tell if Thomas will return to a steady role for the Bucks, so fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach. Thomas has averaged 10.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per tilt through 17 games for the Bucks.

Cam Thomas
Milwaukee Bucks
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