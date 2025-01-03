Cam Thomas News: Scores 24 points off bench

Thomas had 24 points (8-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over the Bucks.

Thomas didn't have his most efficient shooting performance Thursday, but fantasy managers will likely overlook that based on how loaded his stat line was -- especially considering he logged a mere 22 minutes off the bench. Thomas has scored at least 24 points in his two outings off the bench since returning from a hamstring problem that sidelined him for 13 straight contests between Nov. 27 and Dec. 27.