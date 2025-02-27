Cam Thomas News: Set to return against Portland

Thomas (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

After missing the last 24 games with a hamstring injury, Thomas will return to the floor Friday for the Nets. The veteran scorer has played in only 19 games for Brooklyn this season and was averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game before going down with the injury. He should give his squad a considerable boost in the scoring department moving forward, meaning he'll have some fantasy value.