Cam Thomas News: Stay hot in win over Chicago

Thomas racked up 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 120-112 win over the Bulls.

Thomas scored at least 30 points for the third time in six games. The fourth-year guard is currently ninth in the league in scoring with 28.2 points per game and is well on his way to a career-best campaign if he stays healthy. Thomas averaged 22.5 points per game across 66 regular-season appearances last season.