Cam Thomas News: Strikes for 23 against Golden State

Thomas closed Thursday's 121-119 loss to the Warriors with 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 26 minutes.

The fourth-year guard topped 20 points for the second straight game, and he's finding his form quickly after returning in late February from a hamstring strain. While he hasn't yet been cleared for a full workload, Thomas has still averaged 21.0 points, 4.7 assists, 2.0 boards and 2,0 threes in 24.3 minutes over three appearances since his return.