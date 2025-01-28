Fantasy Basketball
Cam Whitmore

Cam Whitmore Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 11:29am

Whitmore (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks.

Whitmore missed Monday's win over the Celtics, but he remains day-to-day and could be ready to play in the second leg of a back-to-back set. If Whitmore joins Tari Eason (lower leg) in street clothes Tuesday, the Rockets could have more minutes available off the bench for Aaron Holiday and Jae'Sean Tate.

Cam Whitmore
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
