Cam Whitmore Injury: Listed as questionable
Whitmore (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks.
Whitmore missed Monday's win over the Celtics, but he remains day-to-day and could be ready to play in the second leg of a back-to-back set. If Whitmore joins Tari Eason (lower leg) in street clothes Tuesday, the Rockets could have more minutes available off the bench for Aaron Holiday and Jae'Sean Tate.
