Cam Whitmore headshot

Cam Whitmore Injury: Not playing Monday vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 3:11pm

Whitmore (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitmore is working through an illness and will be held out of Monday's road game in the hopes that he'll be available against the Hawks on Tuesday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, head coach Ime Udoka said that Aaron Holiday will get more playing time Monday due to Whitmore's absence.

