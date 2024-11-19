Cam Whitmore Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Whitmore (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Whitmore has missed the last seven games due to a combination of being assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League on November 7 and recently sustaining a knee injury. However, Whitmore's status being upgraded to questionable is an encouraging sign that he will make his return soon.
