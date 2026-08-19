Cam Whitmore headshot

Cam Whitmore Injury: Traded to Cavaliers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 11:13pm

Whitmore was dealt to Cleveland on Wednesday as a part of a multi-team trade between the Cavaliers, Wizards, Nuggets and Clippers involving Peyton Watson (hamstring), Max Strus, Tre Mann and picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being drafted by the Rockets in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Whitmore will now suit up for his third NBA team. The 22-year-old had his best campaign as a rookie, when he averaged a career-high 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across 18.7 minutes in 47 regular-season games. Since then, his production has decreased. Whitmore will have a fresh start in Cleveland, though he is likely not close to securing a consistent spot in the rotation.

Cam Whitmore
Cleveland Cavaliers
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