Cam Whitmore News: Abysmal shooting night in loss

Whitmore logged 11 points (4-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FG), six boards, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes of action during Friday's loss to the Celtics.

The second-year forward returned to earth Friday after putting together one of his best performances of the season in a win over the Mavericks on Wednesday. He had an opportunity to prove his worth to head coach Ime Udoka with Amen Thompson (suspension), Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) and Tari Eason (leg) all sidelined, but failed to make the most of it. Thompson will return to the lineup against the Lakers on Sunday as Whitmore looks to bounce back from his paltry shooting night.