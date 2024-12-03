Cam Whitmore News: All-around outing in G League

Whitmore totaled 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 128-124 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Whitmore has made eight appearances in the G League and scored at least 20 points four times. His six assists Monday doubled his previous high-water mark, and he's shooting 44.1 percent from deep with the Vipers.