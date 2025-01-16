Cam Whitmore News: Another solid showing off bench

Whitmore logged 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in 24 minutes of action in Wednesday's 128-108 win over the Nuggets.

After bouncing back and forth between the G-League and NBA earlier this year, Whitmore has been solid lately with Tari Eason (leg) and Jabari Smith (hand) having been out. He collected a season high in boards and fell just one short of what would've been the second double-double of his young career. The sophomore wing will continue to see opportunity so long as Eason and Smith remain out, although his fantasy production remains hard to predict with Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson starting ahead of him on the wings and Jae'Sean Tate jostling with him for bench minutes.