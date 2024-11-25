Cam Whitmore News: Average outing in G League loss
Whitmore recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Whitmore led his team in scoring Sunday, although he wasn't much more productive than in his previous G League performances. The forward has a spot on the Rockets' 15-man roster and is currently on assignment with the Vipers, where he's expected to stay for the next few games.
