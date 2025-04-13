Fantasy Basketball
Cam Whitmore headshot

Cam Whitmore News: Back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 11:32am

Whitmore will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitmore started the Rockets' last two games but will return to the second unit for Sunday's regular-season finale. In 47 games in a reserve role, the Villanova product has averaged 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from deep.

Cam Whitmore
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
