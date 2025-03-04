Cam Whitmore News: Back to bench Tuesday
Whitmore is not in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Pacers on Tuesday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Whitmore made his first start of the season Monday against the Thunder, and he finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 40 minutes. He'll return to his usual reserve role Tuesday due to multiple Houston starters returning from injury.
