Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cam Whitmore headshot

Cam Whitmore News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Whitmore (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Whitmore was tabbed questionable due to left knee soreness, but he has been given the green light to face Indiana. Whitmore hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 6, missing some time with injuries and on assignment with the Rockets' G League affiliate. With the Rockets at full health, Whitmore isn't expected to see a large workload.

Cam Whitmore
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now