Cam Whitmore News: Cleared to play

Whitmore (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Whitmore was tabbed questionable due to left knee soreness, but he has been given the green light to face Indiana. Whitmore hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 6, missing some time with injuries and on assignment with the Rockets' G League affiliate. With the Rockets at full health, Whitmore isn't expected to see a large workload.