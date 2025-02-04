Cam Whitmore News: Drops 18 in loss
Whitmore accumulated 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-118 loss to New York.
Whitmore scored his second-highest point total of the season in Monday's loss to the Knicks. The talented second-year player dropped 18 points against New York, shooting 50 percent from the field while adding five rebounds and two steals to the stat sheet.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now