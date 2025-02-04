Cam Whitmore News: Drops 18 in loss

Whitmore accumulated 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-118 loss to New York.

Whitmore scored his second-highest point total of the season in Monday's loss to the Knicks. The talented second-year player dropped 18 points against New York, shooting 50 percent from the field while adding five rebounds and two steals to the stat sheet.