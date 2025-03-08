Cam Whitmore News: Drops eight points in eight minutes

Whitmore notched eight points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists over eight minutes during Saturday's 146-117 win over the Pelicans.

Whitmore made the most of his limited minutes, something he has been doing all season. Although his production has been adequate when compared to his minutes, the same cannot be said for the amount of time he has spent on the floor. Outside of a 27-point performance earlier in the week, Whitmore has played no more than 10 minutes in nine of the past 10 games, four of which he didn't even touch the court.