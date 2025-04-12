Fantasy Basketball
Cam Whitmore headshot

Cam Whitmore News: Explodes for 34 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Whitmore finished with 34 points (13-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 140-109 loss to the Lakers.

The Rockets got obliterated by the Lakers on Friday, but Whitmore posted a solid stat line, as the second-year forward made the most of his expanded role in a game where Houston rested most of its starters. Whitmore should have a huge role on offense in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Nuggets if the Rockets decide to sit their starters again.

Cam Whitmore
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
