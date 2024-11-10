Cam Whitmore News: Hot shooting in G League

Whitmore totaled 28 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Not only were Whitmore's 28 points a game high, but he was also the only Viper to score more than 18. Given Houston's depth, Whitmore doesn't have a clear path to NBA playing time and will likely spend periodic time in the G League to stay sharp.