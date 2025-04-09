Fantasy Basketball
Cam Whitmore headshot

Cam Whitmore News: Jumps into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Whitmore is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Rockets are without several starters Wednesday, leaving a spot for Whitmore in the first unit. It'll be just his second start this season. In his other appearance with the first five, Whitmore logged 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks over 40 minutes.

Cam Whitmore
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
