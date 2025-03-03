Cam Whitmore News: Part of first unit

Whitmore is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Thunder, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

A plethora of injuries to Houston's starting lineup creates an opportunity for Whitmore to play significant minutes Monday. Whitmore has averaged 7.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 18.1 minutes in his last 10 games, but he's set for an uptick in playing time against Oklahoma City.