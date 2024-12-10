Fantasy Basketball
Cam Whitmore headshot

Cam Whitmore News: Recalled by Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

The Rockets have recalled Whitmore from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Whitmore was sent to the Vipers on Dec. 2 and looked very good, reaching the 20-point mark in two of his three appearances. He might add depth to the Rockets' bench at the NBA level, but he's not likely to play a big enough role to be a reliable fantasy option.

