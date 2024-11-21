Cam Whitmore News: Sent to G League

Whitmore was assigned to the Rockets' G League affiliate Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitmore has bounced between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Rockets this season while recovering from a lingering knee issue. However, when the Rockets are at full health the second-year forward is not likely to play a significant role in the rotation, and he has averaged 5.9 points and 1.4 rebounds across only 9.9 minutes per game over eight regular-season outings.