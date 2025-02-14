Fantasy Basketball
Cam Whitmore News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 10:39am

Whitmore totaled six points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 10 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 loss to Golden State.

After logging at least 20 minutes of action in each of his last six outings, Whitmore's 10 minutes played were his fewest since Jan. 25. The second-year forward is struggling with his outside shot as of late, converting just 28.9 percent of his 4.5 three-point attempts per contest over his previous 10 appearances.

