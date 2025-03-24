Cameron Brown News: Full stat line from second unit

Brown notched 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-123 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Brown was able to fill the box score in a reserve role Sunday, scoring in double figures for just the 11th time in 40 appearances during 2024-25. Over his last 10 games (one start), the undrafted rookie is averaging 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 21.2 minutes.