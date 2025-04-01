Cameron Brown News: Posts 23 points in win

Brown produced 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds across 33 minutes of Saturday's 119-112 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Brown didn't have a huge role this season but made a splash in the finale. He made a total of 27 appearances, posting averages of 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.