Cameron Brown News: Scores 22 points off bench

Brown registered 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 128-124 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Brown scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, extending his double-digit scoring streak to three games. After starting the season 3-for-11 from deep, Brown has made multiple three-pointers in four straight games.