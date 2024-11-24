Cameron Brown News: Solid production in win

Brown managed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 104-97 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

After starting a game against the Memphis Hustle on Nov. 15, Brown has operated off the bench in three straight games. He set a season-high mark with eight boards Friday but is shooting only 27.3 percent from deep through five appearances.