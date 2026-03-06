Cameron Hildreth headshot

Cameron Hildreth Injury: Lands in concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Hildreth was inactive in Thursday's 140-121 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks due to concussion protocol.

Hildreth was a regular starter over his last 10 games played, so losing him forced the Boom to a change, with RJ Felton taking his place in the initial lineup Thursday. While it's unclear when Hildreth will be cleared to play, he could regain a significant role as soon as he returns.

