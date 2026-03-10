Cameron Hildreth News: Drops game-high 30 points in return

Hildreth (concussion) tallied 30 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 135-131 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

After passing the concussion protocol, Hildreth scored a game-high 30 points in his return Tuesday. Through 23 G League regular-season contests, the undrafted rookie is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.