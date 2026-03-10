Cameron Hildreth News: Drops game-high 30 points in return
Hildreth (concussion) tallied 30 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 135-131 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.
After passing the concussion protocol, Hildreth scored a game-high 30 points in his return Tuesday. Through 23 G League regular-season contests, the undrafted rookie is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.
Cameron Hildreth
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now