Cameron Hildreth News: Scores 21 points in G League

Hildreth notched 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and five turnovers in 31 minutes of Sunday's 130-114 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Hildreth led all scorers for Noblesville as the team dropped to 14-10 on the season. Across 20 appearances, Hildreth holds averages of 12.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.