Cameron Hildreth News: Scores 34 points in victory

Hildreth recorded 34 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's 130-129 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Hildreth did an efficient job in this game, posting a season-high scoring total while converting his most attempts from the field over 25 appearances. The guard will look to finally find consistency in his shooting numbers after being in somewhat erratic form since establishing himself in the starting lineup in late January.