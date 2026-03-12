Cameron Hildreth News: Strong performance versus Cruise

Hildreth recorded 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals during 36 minutes in Wednesday's 135-128 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Hildreth stayed in good form following his 30-point effort in his return from concussion protocol Tuesday. The guard is now likely to remain a consistent starter for the Boom given his recent numbers. Other than the scoring production, he posted multiple rebounds, assists and steals in a single game for the fifth time over his last 11 G League contests.