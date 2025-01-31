Cameron Johnson Injury: Considered day-to-day

The Nets announced Friday that Johnson is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Rockets with a right ankle sprain.

Johnson was originally set to be re-evaluated after Saturday's game, though his change in status bodes well for his potential return against Houston. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets remain cautious with the 28-year-old, who is likely to be a sought-after commodity ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Johnson can be considered questionable at best until the team provides another update on his status, though if he remains on the shelf Saturday, Jalen Wilson and Tosan Evbuomwan should continue to see an uptick in playing time, as Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Maxwell Lewis (lower leg) will all remain out through the All-Star break.