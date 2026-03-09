Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Dealing with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Johnson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Thunder due to back spasms.

Johnson went to the locker room during the third quarter, and it's not yet clear if he'll return to Monday's tilt. Tim Hardaway and Julian Strawther would see more time in the frontcourt if Johnson is shut down for the evening.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
