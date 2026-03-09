Cameron Johnson Injury: Dealing with back spasms
Johnson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Thunder due to back spasms.
Johnson went to the locker room during the third quarter, and it's not yet clear if he'll return to Monday's tilt. Tim Hardaway and Julian Strawther would see more time in the frontcourt if Johnson is shut down for the evening.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 27 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 928 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More