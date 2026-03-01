Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Doesn't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Johnson (ankle) exited Sunday's 117-108 loss to the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter and did not return, finishing with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes.

Johnson shook off a probable tag due to right ankle inflammation ahead of Sunday's contest, though he struggled mightily and was unable to close the game out. The 29-year-old forward faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up in Monday's game in Utah. If he's forced to miss time, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway and Spencer Jones (shoulder) would be candidates for increased minutes.

